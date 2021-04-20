Total (NYSE:TOT) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Overweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Total (NYSE:TOT) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on TOT. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Total in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Total in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Total from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Total in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.14.

Shares of Total stock opened at $45.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.40. Total has a 12-month low of $28.65 and a 12-month high of $50.41.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The business had revenue of $37.94 billion during the quarter. Total had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 5.36%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Total will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.567 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. Total’s payout ratio is 50.91%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TOT. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Total during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Total during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Total during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Total during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Total during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

