Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Receives $32.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.25.

TRMLF has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Friday, February 19th. CIBC increased their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $24.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on Tourmaline Oil from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

TRMLF opened at $19.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.75. Tourmaline Oil has a 1 year low of $7.79 and a 1 year high of $21.95.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

