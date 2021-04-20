Traders Purchase High Volume of Manchester United Call Options (NYSE:MANU)

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 4,025 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,213% compared to the typical volume of 174 call options.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MANU. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Manchester United in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Manchester United by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in Manchester United in the 4th quarter worth $167,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Manchester United in the 3rd quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Manchester United in the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Manchester United stock opened at $17.26 on Tuesday. Manchester United has a 52-week low of $13.28 and a 52-week high of $20.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $672.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.48 and a 200-day moving average of $16.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.27. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 11.17% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $172.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Manchester United will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Manchester United from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manchester United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Manchester United from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

