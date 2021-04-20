Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Price Target Raised to $187.00 at Morgan Stanley

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $168.00 to $187.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on TT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $143.63.

Shares of TT opened at $172.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.08 billion, a PE ratio of 46.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Trane Technologies has a 1-year low of $73.73 and a 1-year high of $172.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.31.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.05%.

In related news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total transaction of $402,776.92. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $738,672.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,449.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 1,056.5% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. 79.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

