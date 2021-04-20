Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Travis Perkins plc is engaged in supplying building materials to the UK’s building and construction industry. The company offers building materials that include aggregates, sand, and cement; bricks, blocks, lintels, and damp proofing; drains and foundations; dry lining and plastering products; and insulation, roofing, and sustainable products. It also involves in the sale of timber, building materials, and plumbing and heating products, as well as hiring of tools. Travis also provides clothing and personal protective equipment; decorative products; electrical products; kitchens and bathrooms; and landscaping, plumbing and heating, timber, joinery, sheet material, tools, fixings, and consumable products, as well as involves in property management. Travis Perkins plc is based in Northampton, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Travis Perkins from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Travis Perkins from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Friday, December 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Travis Perkins presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.00.

TVPKF opened at $18.45 on Friday. Travis Perkins has a twelve month low of $15.19 and a twelve month high of $19.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.45 and its 200-day moving average is $17.54.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

