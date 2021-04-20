Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 256,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,138 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.03% of Trecora Resources worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Trecora Resources by 259.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Trecora Resources by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Trecora Resources by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 81,200 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in Trecora Resources by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its position in shares of Trecora Resources by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 715,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after buying an additional 44,490 shares during the period. 53.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trecora Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of Trecora Resources stock opened at $7.78 on Tuesday. Trecora Resources has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $8.35. The stock has a market cap of $194.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.06.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $58.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.30 million. Trecora Resources had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 0.16%. Analysts forecast that Trecora Resources will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trecora Resources

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

