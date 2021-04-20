Triton Wealth Management PLLC Buys Shares of 9,904 STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Triton Wealth Management PLLC acquired a new position in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Presima Inc. lifted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 32,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in STORE Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 1.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 313,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in STORE Capital by 7.0% during the first quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,752,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,225,000 after acquiring an additional 179,645 shares during the period. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in STORE Capital by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 28,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the period. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STOR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on STORE Capital in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on STORE Capital from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on STORE Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

NYSE:STOR traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,619. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.89 and a beta of 1.12. STORE Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $15.42 and a 12 month high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.70.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.25). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 31.33%. As a group, analysts predict that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.36%.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

