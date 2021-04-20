Triton Wealth Management PLLC Has $223,000 Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Triton Wealth Management PLLC decreased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 34.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 721 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Facebook by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Proem Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $9,287,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Facebook by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,735,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $474,011,000 after acquiring an additional 36,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Facebook by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.33, for a total value of $11,963,017.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.08, for a total transaction of $86,204.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,501.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,528,668 shares of company stock valued at $428,312,941. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock traded down $2.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $299.89. 225,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,210,342. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.34 and a fifty-two week high of $315.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $853.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.52.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.78.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.