Triton Wealth Management PLLC Has $657,000 Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Triton Wealth Management PLLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 12,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,478,000 after acquiring an additional 5,827 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 203.8% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 25,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $380.57. 121,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,981,605. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $250.00 and a twelve month high of $384.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $365.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $343.40.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.