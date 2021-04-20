Triton Wealth Management PLLC Invests $6.18 Million in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Triton Wealth Management PLLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 132,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,179,000. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF accounts for about 4.2% of Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Triton Wealth Management PLLC owned approximately 0.32% of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEJ. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 540,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,626,000 after purchasing an additional 239,768 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 171.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 281,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,255,000 after purchasing an additional 177,642 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $6,410,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $6,334,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,421,000.

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.01. The stock had a trading volume of 5,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,404. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $55.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.09.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

