Triton Wealth Management PLLC Sells 316 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Triton Wealth Management PLLC lessened its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 6.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,650 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 1.8% of Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,433 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Raymond James raised NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, New Street Research raised NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.61.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total transaction of $9,105,275.00. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total transaction of $705,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,896,355.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVDA traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, hitting $613.95. The company had a trading volume of 80,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,630,615. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $541.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $540.88. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $267.11 and a 52-week high of $648.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

