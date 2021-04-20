Triumph Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:TGI)

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 2,544 call options on the company. This is an increase of 561% compared to the typical daily volume of 385 call options.

In other news, EVP Peter K. A. Wick sold 10,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $155,447.46. Corporate insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Triumph Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Triumph Group by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TGI. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Truist raised shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.43.

NYSE:TGI traded down $0.60 on Tuesday, reaching $16.67. The stock had a trading volume of 20,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,468. The company has a market cap of $916.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 3.23. Triumph Group has a 12-month low of $4.36 and a 12-month high of $19.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.13.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $426.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.97 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The company’s revenue was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Triumph Group will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates through in segments, Systems & Support and Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

