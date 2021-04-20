Truegame (TGAME) Price Down 33.9% Over Last 7 Days

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. Truegame has a market cap of $195,254.69 and approximately $25.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Truegame has traded 33.9% lower against the US dollar. One Truegame coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.94 or 0.00063596 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00018897 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.87 or 0.00087132 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $332.53 or 0.00605328 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00039443 BTC.

Truegame Coin Profile

Truegame (CRYPTO:TGAME) is a coin. It launched on May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 coins and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 coins. Truegame’s official message board is medium.com/truegame . Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here . Truegame’s official website is ico.truegame.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Truegame is a blockchain-based online game room for lotteries and gambling. It enables you to participate securely in smart contract lotteries, win valuable prizes and prize money in instant ticket games, play dice, and many other smart contract games. We are continuously updating our games collection, and each game is based on smart contracts and open source code. “

Buying and Selling Truegame

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using U.S. dollars.

