Truist Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PJT. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in PJT Partners by 21,493.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 86,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,516,000 after purchasing an additional 86,189 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PJT Partners by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,685,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,804,000 after purchasing an additional 80,210 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in PJT Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,711,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in PJT Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,980,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in PJT Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,582,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on PJT shares. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on PJT Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.83.

NYSE PJT opened at $71.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.90. PJT Partners Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.13 and a twelve month high of $81.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.18 and a 200 day moving average of $71.25.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.69 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 9.01%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 8.30%.

PJT Partners Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and capital markets advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capabilities, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, and activism defense.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT).

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.