Truist Financial Corp Buys 19,363 Shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) by 54.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,363 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Cloudera were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLDR. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cloudera by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cloudera by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cloudera by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 13,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cloudera by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 310,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cloudera by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 116,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Jim Frankola sold 46,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $828,295.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,253,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,543,538.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Arun Murthy sold 26,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $347,193.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,190.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 437,988 shares of company stock worth $7,395,284. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

CLDR opened at $12.22 on Tuesday. Cloudera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $19.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.18. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -21.07 and a beta of 1.25.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $226.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.43 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 20.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.53%. Cloudera’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Cloudera from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cloudera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.78.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc offers a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. The company offers Cloudera DataFlow, a streaming data platform that collects, curates, and analyzes data; Cloudera Data Science Workbench that enables self-service data science for the enterprise; Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub, a solution that allows companies to execute multiple analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secure data; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a data warehouse that provides cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Operational DB, a solution that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on changing data; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering, which enables users to streamline and scale big data processing; and Hortonworks Data Platform, a data management platform that helps organizations to store, process, and analyze various data assets.

