Truist Financial Corp Buys 2,285 Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,988 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $22,847,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $4,792,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $347,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $2,046,000. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $676,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,406,950.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SIX. Macquarie lifted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $27.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Six Flags Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.85.

NYSE:SIX opened at $47.55 on Tuesday. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $51.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 2.45.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $109.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.59 million. Six Flags Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Six Flags Entertainment Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 26 parks, which include 23 parks located in the United States, two parks in Mexico, and one park in Montreal, Canada.

