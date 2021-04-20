Truist Financial Corp Has $745,000 Stock Position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 50.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Visteon were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Visteon by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 16,646 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Visteon by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Visteon during the third quarter worth about $1,036,000.

VC stock opened at $117.31 on Tuesday. Visteon Co. has a one year low of $46.32 and a one year high of $147.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -82.61 and a beta of 2.07.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.12). Visteon had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $787.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.02 million. On average, research analysts predict that Visteon Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Visteon in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Visteon from $166.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Visteon in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Visteon in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.40.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

