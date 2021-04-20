Truist Financial Corp Purchases 7,513 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,545 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,513 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,501 shares during the last quarter.

In other TTM Technologies news, CFO Todd B. Schull sold 35,000 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 205,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,086,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas L. Soder sold 55,807 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $837,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,945. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on TTM Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist raised their price objective on TTM Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on TTM Technologies from $17.75 to $19.25 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TTM Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.89.

Shares of TTM Technologies stock opened at $15.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.63. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.97 and a 12 month high of $15.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.62.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. TTM Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $523.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTM Technologies Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

