Truist Financial Corp Takes $734,000 Position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 18,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter worth about $1,063,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter worth about $1,743,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter worth about $351,000. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter worth about $2,129,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,432,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,987,000 after purchasing an additional 19,763 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

NYSE SPR opened at $46.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 2.04. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.66 and a 1-year high of $53.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.82.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $877.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.27 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a negative return on equity of 26.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.72%.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

