Truist Financial Corp Takes $775,000 Position in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 43,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STL. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 60,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 20,946 shares in the last quarter. Sapience Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 625,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,244,000 after purchasing an additional 57,200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 141,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,549,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 250.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 56,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 40,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Hovde Group raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.57.

Shares of STL stock opened at $24.62 on Tuesday. Sterling Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $26.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.54 and a 200-day moving average of $18.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 5.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.53%.

In related news, insider Javier L. Evan sold 3,000 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $71,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,159.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 8,452 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $192,029.44. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

