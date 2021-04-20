Truist Securiti Weighs in on L3Harris Technologies, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:LHX)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for L3Harris Technologies in a research note issued on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $12.97 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $13.01.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LHX. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird cut L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $242.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.46.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $209.73 on Monday. L3Harris Technologies has a 12 month low of $158.09 and a 12 month high of $212.00. The stock has a market cap of $43.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $198.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 40.48%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $389,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $944,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 6,165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

