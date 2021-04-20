Truist Securities Raises The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Price Target to $98.00

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) had its price target increased by analysts at Truist Securities from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.05% from the company’s previous close.

ENSG has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist lifted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $64.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Ensign Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.38.

Shares of ENSG stock opened at $88.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The Ensign Group has a 12 month low of $33.72 and a 12 month high of $98.66.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.66 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Ensign Group will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $726,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,255,827.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $50,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,375 shares in the company, valued at $3,423,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,797 shares of company stock worth $2,530,299 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENSG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,740,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 941,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,648,000 after acquiring an additional 325,101 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 116.1% during the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 588,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,931,000 after acquiring an additional 316,238 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,862,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,327,000 after acquiring an additional 268,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 9,506.0% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 192,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,037,000 after acquiring an additional 190,500 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

