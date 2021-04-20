Trust Co. of Vermont Acquires New Shares in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,450,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CACC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 483.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,318 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,878 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV raised its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 190,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,767,000 after acquiring an additional 28,523 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CACC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Credit Acceptance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $362.20.

In other news, insider Arthur L. Smith sold 3,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.52, for a total transaction of $1,300,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Credit Acceptance stock opened at $374.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 23.45 and a current ratio of 23.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $373.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.52. Credit Acceptance Co. has a twelve month low of $241.54 and a twelve month high of $539.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.22.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $9.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.59 by $0.84. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The business had revenue of $447.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.13 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 36.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

