Trust Co. of Vermont Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.83, for a total value of $147,281.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,281.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David C. Ruberg sold 48,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.38, for a total transaction of $6,442,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 719,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,007,991.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,780 shares of company stock valued at $7,466,129 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DLR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.89.

NYSE:DLR opened at $147.76 on Tuesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.65 and a 12-month high of $165.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.87.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.77%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

