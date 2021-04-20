Trust Co. of Vermont Has $4.50 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Trust Co. of Vermont lessened its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,766 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 6,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $530,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 target price (up from $147.00) on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.50.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $133.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $105.92 and a 1 year high of $137.07.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.90%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.