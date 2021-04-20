Trust Co. of Vermont Lowers Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 2,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $228,885.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,727,767.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $35,725.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,465.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,810 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,650 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.17.

Shares of CL opened at $80.37 on Tuesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $65.54 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The company has a market cap of $68.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

