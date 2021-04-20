Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 126 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Trust Co. of Vermont cut its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 500,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,761,000 after purchasing an additional 91,889 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 403,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,543,000 after buying an additional 124,434 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 973,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,897,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 11,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATO opened at $101.84 on Tuesday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $84.59 and a 12-month high of $109.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.19.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $914.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.11 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 9.04%. Atmos Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ATO. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Atmos Energy from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho raised Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Atmos Energy from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.25.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

