Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 164 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Trust Co. of Vermont decreased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,828 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tao Capital Management LP grew its position in Tesla by 143.1% during the third quarter. Tao Capital Management LP now owns 175,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $75,077,000 after buying an additional 103,000 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance grew its position in Tesla by 330.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,680 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the third quarter valued at about $258,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Tesla by 395.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 399,422 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $171,322,000 after buying an additional 318,732 shares during the period. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the third quarter valued at about $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $384.19.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total value of $1,305,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,726 shares in the company, valued at $18,038,874.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $1,097,327.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 81,403 shares of company stock worth $62,638,774 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $714.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.76 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $685.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,435.00, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $669.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $639.33.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

