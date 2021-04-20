Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 4,411 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Trust Co. of Vermont lessened its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,411 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,963,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,564,000 after purchasing an additional 242,796 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 158,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 22,494 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,892,000 after purchasing an additional 18,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,529,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214,671 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PEAK opened at $33.35 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.72 and a 200-day moving average of $30.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.58, a P/E/G ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.56 and a twelve month high of $33.39.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 4.19%. On average, analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Capital One Financial raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Healthpeak Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.71.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

