Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 945 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Trust Co. of Vermont lowered its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Wallington Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 5,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, CMG Global Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $783,000. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $26,270,801.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY opened at $189.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $181.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $218.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $191.32 and its 200 day moving average is $173.53.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Truist lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.88.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

