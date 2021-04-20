Trust Wallet Token (TWT) Trading 25.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Trust Wallet Token (CURRENCY:TWT) traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. During the last seven days, Trust Wallet Token has traded down 25.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Trust Wallet Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001126 BTC on exchanges. Trust Wallet Token has a total market capitalization of $155.85 million and $5.94 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.45 or 0.00060636 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $148.64 or 0.00269424 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004306 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00023741 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $493.22 or 0.00894008 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $331.91 or 0.00601617 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,610.93 or 0.89924155 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token Coin Profile

Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,926,200 coins. The official website for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com . The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustapp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trust Wallet Token’s official message board is trustwallet.com/blog . Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @TrustWalletApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Trust Wallet is an iOS (Open Source) and Android (Closed Source) wallet for Ethereum and other Ethereum-based tokens. The Trust Wallet keeps your private keys stored locally and features an open-source and audited code. It also features a decentralized exchange provided by the Kyber Network (Q2 2018). On the 8th of February, Trust wallet team decided to move the Trust Wallet app for Android into closed source development due to security reasons. It supports 14 crypto-currencies, to see the full list click here. Trust Wallet was acquired by Binance in July 2018, and it will natively support Binance DEX and Binance Chain in Q1 2019, it also supports ETC/POA DApps and will soon add support for Tron DApps. Trust Wallet Token is the native token from Trust Wallet. “

Buying and Selling Trust Wallet Token

