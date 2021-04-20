Trustmark (TRMK) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. Trustmark had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $180.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect Trustmark to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TRMK stock opened at $33.09 on Tuesday. Trustmark has a 1 year low of $20.08 and a 1 year high of $36.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 37.55%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd.

In related news, Chairman Gerard R. Host sold 20,000 shares of Trustmark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $681,400.00. Also, Director Harry M. Walker sold 4,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $114,667.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,707,615.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

