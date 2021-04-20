Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) announced an annual dividend on Monday, April 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1212 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Monday, May 10th. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This is an increase from Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s previous annual dividend of $0.12.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has decreased its dividend payment by 87.5% over the last three years.

TKC stock opened at $4.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.61. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a one year low of $4.36 and a one year high of $6.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $999.77 million for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 18.96%. On average, research analysts predict that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates through two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers voice, data, and video communication solutions to its individual and corporate customers; and broadband services.

