TurtleCoin Achieves Market Cap of $40.80 Million (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 20th. During the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded 19.9% lower against the dollar. TurtleCoin has a total market capitalization of $40.80 million and approximately $2.73 million worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TurtleCoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000105 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 103.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 37.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 35.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TurtleCoin Profile

TurtleCoin (TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 99,379,789,881 coins. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TurtleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TurtleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.