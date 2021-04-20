U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Price Target Raised to $57.00

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on USB. Citigroup raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.69.

Shares of USB stock opened at $57.72 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $58.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 77,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 131,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,055,000 after acquiring an additional 63,419 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,244,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,004,000 after acquiring an additional 130,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 303,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,145,000 after acquiring an additional 34,234 shares during the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

