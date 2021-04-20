U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Acquired by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 37.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 225,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,766 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $12,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,779,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $828,350,000 after purchasing an additional 448,900 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $673,915,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,084,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,974 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,894,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,576,000 after buying an additional 280,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,717,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,351,000 after buying an additional 164,313 shares during the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

USB opened at $57.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $58.46. The firm has a market cap of $86.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.69.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

