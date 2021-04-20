U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,700 shares, an increase of 33.0% from the March 15th total of 56,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

USAU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on U.S. Gold from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Gold from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in U.S. Gold stock. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000. NorthRock Partners LLC owned about 0.26% of U.S. Gold at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USAU opened at $10.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.00. The company has a market capitalization of $74.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.86. U.S. Gold has a 1 year low of $4.48 and a 1 year high of $17.40.

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.20). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Gold will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About U.S. Gold

U.S. Gold Corp. operates as a gold and precious metals exploration and development company in the United States. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and zinc minerals. The company's properties include the Copper King Project located in the Silver Crown Mining District, southeast Wyoming; Keystone Project consisting of 650 unpatented lode mining claims on the Cortez Trend in Nevada; the Maggie Creek Project located in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Gold Bar North Project comprising of 49 unpatented lode mining claims located in Eureka County, Nevada.

