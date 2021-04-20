UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 468,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.05% of Gold Fields worth $4,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gold Fields by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 468,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after buying an additional 170,306 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Gold Fields in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Gold Fields by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,353,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,548,000 after buying an additional 327,748 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Gold Fields by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 555,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after buying an additional 131,377 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Gold Fields by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,460,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,429,000 after buying an additional 2,101,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GFI opened at $9.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.91. Gold Fields Limited has a one year low of $6.29 and a one year high of $14.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.2183 dividend. This is a positive change from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.95%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Gold Fields in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.51.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in nine operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 51.3 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 115.7 million ounces.

