UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 7,153 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,153 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Avista were worth $4,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Avista by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,290,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $493,337,000 after purchasing an additional 327,326 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Avista by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,750,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,278,000 after acquiring an additional 287,345 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Avista by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,126,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,779,000 after acquiring an additional 266,611 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Avista by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 554,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,277,000 after acquiring an additional 68,422 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Avista by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,238,000 after acquiring an additional 48,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Sidoti restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Avista in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of NYSE:AVA opened at $47.67 on Tuesday. Avista Co. has a 52 week low of $32.26 and a 52 week high of $49.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Avista had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $380.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.60 million. On average, analysts expect that Avista Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.423 dividend. This is a boost from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.13%.

In other news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total value of $476,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 144,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,899,582.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 9,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $378,658.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 176,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,116,081.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,988 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,389 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

