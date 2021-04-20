UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Holdings in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.11% of Proto Labs worth $4,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRLB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 34.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,531,000 after buying an additional 42,323 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Proto Labs during the third quarter worth approximately $427,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Proto Labs by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,239,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Proto Labs during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the third quarter valued at approximately $713,000.

Shares of NYSE PRLB opened at $103.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.21 and a beta of 1.96. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.21 and a 52-week high of $286.57.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $105.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.45 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 12.80%. Proto Labs’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

PRLB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Proto Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Proto Labs from $105.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Proto Labs from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Proto Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Proto Labs has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.00.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

