UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 24,360 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,360 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.17% of Energizer worth $4,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Energizer during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Energizer during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Energizer during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Energizer by 207.2% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Energizer during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Energizer alerts:

In other Energizer news, Director Robert V. Vitale acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.11 per share, for a total transaction of $105,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,399.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.98 per share, with a total value of $125,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,754,702.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ENR shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Energizer from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Energizer from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.62.

ENR stock opened at $50.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.68, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.15 and a twelve month high of $53.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. Energizer had a positive return on equity of 42.70% and a negative net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $846.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR).

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.