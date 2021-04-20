UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 4,008 Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its stake in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,008 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of ALLETE worth $4,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in ALLETE by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ALLETE during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in ALLETE during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ALLETE by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALE shares. Guggenheim lowered shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. ALLETE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.20.

Shares of NYSE ALE opened at $70.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.82. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 0.43. ALLETE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.22 and a 52-week high of $72.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.42.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $320.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.54 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 7.29%. On average, analysts forecast that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This is an increase from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.68%.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

