UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 239,433 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,527 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $4,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBBY. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 270,168 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 33,307 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,251,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 3rd quarter worth about $384,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 32,920 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 620.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,730 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 70,390 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BBBY stock opened at $25.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.53. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $53.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 2.10.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The retailer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gustavo Arnal bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.45 per share, for a total transaction of $509,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 300,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,654,571.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joshua Schechter bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.02 per share, with a total value of $75,060.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,880.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BBBY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bed Bath & Beyond has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.92.

Bed Bath & Beyond Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

