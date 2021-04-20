UBS Group Downgrades Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) to Sell

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) was downgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SCCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup upgraded Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Southern Copper in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Southern Copper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.56.

SCCO traded down $3.10 on Tuesday, reaching $71.41. 78,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,137,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.21 billion, a PE ratio of 42.76, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. Southern Copper has a fifty-two week low of $28.05 and a fifty-two week high of $83.15.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Southern Copper will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 2,000 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $146,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,500,966 shares in the company, valued at $110,020,807.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 264,821 shares of company stock valued at $20,402,507. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCCO. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 392.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Southern Copper by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 30.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

