UGI (NYSE:UGI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $44.30

UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $44.30 and last traded at $44.27, with a volume of 15077 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.86.

Several research firms have weighed in on UGI. TheStreet raised UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on UGI in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.30 and its 200 day moving average is $37.28. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. UGI had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. UGI’s payout ratio is 49.44%.

In other news, Director Ted A. Dosch bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.46 per share, for a total transaction of $374,600.00. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of UGI by 104.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,450,000 after purchasing an additional 391,178 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of UGI by 37.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 283,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,340,000 after purchasing an additional 77,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of UGI by 25.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 57,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 11,784 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in UGI by 3.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 535,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,655,000 after acquiring an additional 16,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in UGI during the third quarter worth about $204,000. 76.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UGI (NYSE:UGI)

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

