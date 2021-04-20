Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.50.

UCTT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

In other Ultra Clean news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 7,446 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total value of $458,077.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,758,540.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UCTT. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 764.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Ultra Clean by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Ultra Clean during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ultra Clean during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ultra Clean stock traded down $1.62 on Thursday, hitting $50.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,113. Ultra Clean has a 52-week low of $14.72 and a 52-week high of $65.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.98.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The business had revenue of $369.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.40 million. As a group, analysts expect that Ultra Clean will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

