Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) PT Raised to $66.00

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

UCTT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $51.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.55. Ultra Clean has a twelve month low of $14.72 and a twelve month high of $65.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 47.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.98.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $369.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.40 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 18.22%. Analysts expect that Ultra Clean will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 7,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total transaction of $458,077.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 142,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,758,540.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UCTT. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 764.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

