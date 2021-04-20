Ultragate Price Up 45.2% Over Last Week (ULG)

Ultragate (CURRENCY:ULG) traded up 54% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. One Ultragate coin can now be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ultragate has traded up 45.2% against the US dollar. Ultragate has a total market cap of $48,517.19 and $49.00 worth of Ultragate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00032962 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001500 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003081 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000455 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Ultragate (CRYPTO:ULG) is a coin. Ultragate’s total supply is 11,067,989 coins. Ultragate’s official Twitter account is @Ultragate_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ultragate’s official website is www.ultragate.net

