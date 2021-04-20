UMA Price Hits $28.92 on Major Exchanges (UMA)

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. One UMA coin can now be bought for about $28.92 or 0.00051002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UMA has a total market cap of $1.74 billion and $100.14 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, UMA has traded up 7.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get UMA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.93 or 0.00068650 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00020647 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000346 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.35 or 0.00092315 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.51 or 0.00655091 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00047051 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

UMA Coin Profile

UMA is a coin. It launched on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 102,089,750 coins and its circulating supply is 60,078,660 coins. UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . UMA’s official website is umaproject.org . The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

Buying and Selling UMA

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.