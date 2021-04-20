UMB Bank N A MO Boosts Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 60.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $502,928.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $581,260.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,846,361.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,295 shares of company stock worth $1,128,071 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PNC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $161.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.17.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $177.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $75.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.27 and a 52-week high of $184.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.04.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

